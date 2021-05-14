Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday

New Brunswick Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

One case is under investigation in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), while four cases, including three close contacts of previous cases and a travel-related case are in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

With 16 recoveries also reported, there are 116 active cases in the province.

Officials say there are six patients hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in ICU, and four patients being treated in hospitals outside the province.

Horizon Health Network has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation, and the Veterans Health Unit.

Government says the AstraZeneca vaccine will continue being offered to those 55 and older who have provided their informed consent, and is being used primarily for those who are homebound and unable to access another vaccine.

The more than 13,000 doses of the vaccine that are set to arrive in New Brunswick later this month will be used as second doses for those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca and wish to receive it for their second dose.

Doses may also be offered as a first dose to those 55 and older who would like to receive it as a first dose, depending on supply.

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province's mandatory order.