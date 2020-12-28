Five new cases of COVID-19 reported over three days in New Brunswick

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the holiday weekend in New Brunswick.

Public Health says the lone case reported Christmas Day is travel-related and involves an individual in their 40s in the Saint John Region (Zone 2).

Two more travel-related cases were reported Boxing Day, including an individual in their 60s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), and an individual in their 20s in the Miramichi Region (Zone 7).

On Sunday, officials announced two cases involving people in their 40s and 60s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1) were under investigation.

There are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two patients in hospital including one being treated in ICU.

Overall there have been 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Eight deaths have been linked to the virus and 549 people have recovered after testing positive.