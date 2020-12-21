Five new COVID-19 cases reported, four cases removed from case total in N.B. over the weekend

There are 45 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after five new cases were reported and four were removed from the active case total over the weekend.

Five new cases were reported on Saturday and include someone in their 70s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), an individual in their 30s and one in their 60s in the Saint John Region (Zone 2), someone in their 40s in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and someone in their 20s in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

No new cases were reported Sunday, but Public Health announced they were revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick to remove four from the total.

Officials said in a release that two cases previously reported in the Saint John Region had been accounted for in another province, while one case in the Moncton Region and one case in the Bathurst Region had been identified as false positives.

The province says the lab is working to determine the cause of these false positives.

Overall, 145,988 tests gave been conducted in New Brunswick and have resulted in 574 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three patients are in hospital for treatment of the virus, including two receiving treatment in ICU.

8 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, while 520 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus.