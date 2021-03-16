Five new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Five new cases of COVID-19 and a presumptive case of a COVID-19 variant were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say one of the new cases is in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and two of the cases are in each of Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Public Health says all of Tuesday's new cases are linked to previous cases and are self-isolating.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 41 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 10

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 3

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 10

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Government says a presumptive case of a COVID-19 variant has been identified in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a sample will be sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation.

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston (Zone 4).

The school was closed on Tuesday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing and Public Health will contact anyone identified as a close contact of the case.

Overall, 241,365 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,476 COVID-19 cases have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,404 people considered to have recovered.