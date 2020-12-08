Five new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Tuesday, 82 active cases

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self isolating.

These include an individual in their 30s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region and two individuals under 19 and one in their 40s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

The fifth case, an individual in their 70s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, is related to international travel and is also self-isolating.

There are currently 82 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with three patients receiving treatment in intensive care.

On Monday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School.

Public Health says students are working from home today and school staff will contact families if there is any further impact on learning.

At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined at any school.

To date, 134,518 tests have been conducted in the province, resulting in 541 positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths have been attributed to the virus overall, and 452 people have recovered after testing positive.