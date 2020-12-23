Five new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Two cases are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3) and involve someone under 19 and someone in their 60s.

The other three cases involve someone in their 20s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5), and an individual in their 50s in each of the Bathurst (Zone 6) and Miramichi (Zone 7) Regions.

Officials say these three cases and one in the Fredericton Region are travel-related, while the other is a close contact of a known case and all are self-isolating.

There are 46 active COVID-19 cases across the province, with two people in hospital including one receiving treatment in intensive care.

Government says a clinic to vaccinate front-line health-care workers with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine began at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on Wednesday.

The province says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick now stands at 585, of which eight people have died and 530 have recovered.

Overall, 148,195 tests have been conducted in the province.