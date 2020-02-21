Flu vaccine prevented 60% of potential infections: study

A study of about 2,800 people in four provinces says getting vaccinated for the flu may have prevented about six out of 10 people from becoming infected this season.

The patients from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec were at least a year old and seen by their family doctors between November 1st and February 1st for flu-like symptoms.

Doctor Danuta Skowronski, at the B-C Centre for Disease Control and the lead author of the study, says hundreds of doctors are part of a network testing vaccine effectiveness every year, and the current season saw influenza B striking early as influenza A was already underway.

The study, published in Eurosurveillance, a journal on infectious disease surveillance, found about an equal number of people were sickened by influenza A and B.

Skowronski says anyone who doesn't want to feel miserable when they're hit with the flu should get vaccinated, along with those who are in contact with young children, the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions that put them at higher risk if they get sick.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says more than 12 thousand people are hospitalized for the flu and 35-hundred die of it every year.