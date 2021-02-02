Folklore: Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam doesn't see his shadow, spring coming soon

Nova Scotia's most famous groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam, emerged from his pint-sized barn this morning and apparently failed to see his shadow.

That's good news for winter-weary Canadians.

According to folklore, if a groundhog doesn't see his shadow on Groundhog Day, spring-like weather will soon arrive.

However, if the pug-nosed critter spots his shadow, winter will drag on.

The annual tradition at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park north of Halifax usually attracts scores of schoolchildren, but not this year.



There were few onlookers today as the event was broadcast live on Facebook to comply with COVID-19 health protocols.