Following U.K. on Huawei an 'easy out' for Canada, says ex-China envoy

Industry Minister Navdeep Bains says the government is studying Britain's decision to grant Chinese telecom company Huawei partial access to its next-generation 5G network.

But he says the Trudeau government has yet to make its own decision.

The update, or lack thereof, comes after Britain said today it would attempt to limit ``high-risk'' vendors' access to the new upgraded network, coded language for Huawei.

The Liberal government has said the safety and security of Canadians is its top concern, a talking point Bains reiterated without offering any timeline on when the government will decide.

Bains says Ottawa is looking at the decision that Britain has made and how it plans to implement that decision.

A former Canadian envoy to China warns that Britain's decision gives the Trudeau government an ``easy out'' to make the same choice.

David Mulroney says that would be a bad decision that would amount to Ottawa caving to more than a year of Beijing bullying.

The political pressure stems from China's ongoing imprisonment of two Canadians, who were detained on spying charges more than a year ago after Canada arrested Huawei's CFO on a US extradition warrant.

Like Britain, Canada has been under pressure by the United States to ban the Chinese company as a threat to U-S national security, a charge the company denies.