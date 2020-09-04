For first time, a woman to head Canada's Space Agency

Canada's Space Agency will have a female president for the first time in its 31-year history.

The government announced Thursday that longtime public servant Lisa Campbell will take over as head of the agency.

Campbell replaces Sylvain Laporte, who has been president since 2015. Campbell has spent the last two years as senior executive for Veteran Affairs Canada.

Prior to that, she spent three years as the assistant deputy minister for defence and marine procurement.

Established in March 1989, the Canadian Space Agency is responsible for managing all of Canada's civil space-related activities.