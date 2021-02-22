Ford recalls include about 8,800 vehicles in Canada

Ford Motor Co. says it will recall about 8,800 vehicles in Canada after the automaker lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.



Ford says 8,762 Ford Ranger pickup trucks with model years between 2004 and 2006 will be recalled in Canada as the automaker searches for 45 obsolete air bag parts that may have been used in crash or theft repairs.



The automaker is also recalling 49 other Ford, Mercury and Lincoln vehicles from across Canada that may have been repaired with obsolete Takata air bag parts after crashes.



Included in that batch are certain 2004 through 2011 Rangers, some 2005 to 2014 Mustangs, certain 2006 Ford GTs, some 2008 through 2012 Fusions and certain 2007 through 2010 Ford Edge SUVs, as well as some 2009 to 2011 Mercury Milans, certain 2010 through 2012 Lincoln MKZs, and some 2007 through 2010 Lincoln MKX SUVs.



The company says it will start notifying drivers affected by the recall the week of March 8, as part of a larger recall program of more than 154,000 vehicles across North America.



Ford also announced another safety recall of 24 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles in Canada that were made in Mexico last year and have a separate rear suspension issue, which has not caused any known accidents or injuries.