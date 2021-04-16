Forest fire season underway in New Brunswick

The 2021 forest fire season is underway in New Brunswick.

The province says anyone who lights a fire is responsible for it, and may be liable for the costs of fighting the fire or any property damage caused if it gets out of control.

Anyone igniting a Category 1 fire, which has a diameter of less than three meters, should make sure burning is allowed in the area, while Category 2, 3 and 4 fires, which include burning grass, require a permit.

Restrictions for areas where burning is regulated by the province are updated at 2 p.m. daily and are available online, while cities, towns and some villages have bylaws that restrict burning.