Former AQV principal to face trial on fraud charge in October

A trial date has been set for a former high school principal charged with defrauding the Francophone North-East School District.

The Tribune reports 48-year-old Chantal Berthelotte of Charlo maintained her not guilty plea on a single charge of fraud over $5,000.

Berthelotte was charged after the district complained to the RCMP about alleged financial irregularities at Ecole Aux Quatre Vents school in Dalhousie.

Her trial date is scheduled October 5th to 30th.

(with files from the Tribune)