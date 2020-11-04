Former assistant coach now facing 30 child pornography-related charges

A former volunteer basketball coach charged with making child pornography now faces an addition 30 charges.

32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson of Riverview was charged yesterday with:

Eight counts of making child pornography,

Three counts of making available child pornography,

Eight counts of possessing child pornography,

Eight counts of making visual recordings of individuals with reasonable expectation of privacy,

Three counts of publishing intimate images.

A previous charge of making child pornography was vacated.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between June of 2016 and October of 2020 while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach.

RCMP Cst. Hans Ouellette says police have identified several victims in New Brunswick and are actively trying to identify others.

Ouellette says Nickerson coached various age groups over a number of years, both within and outside of the school system.

Nickerson will remain in custody until his bail hearing on November 9th.

A court-ordered publication ban is in place to help protect the victims' identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.