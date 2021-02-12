Former basketball coach pleads guilty to several child pornography-related charges

A 32-year-old Riverview man has pleaded guilty to 32 charges in connection with an investigation into sexual images of minors online.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday including:

Making child pornography (25 counts),

Possession of child pornography (three counts),

Making available child pornography (two counts),

Accessing child pornography,

Sexual interference.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2020, and involve several victims while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach.

A court-ordered publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victims.

Police continue to investigate.