Former Fredericton radio host pleads guilty on sex charge in Puerto Rico

A former Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges in Puerto Rico will be sentenced on May 19th.

Trevor Doyle pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

He was scheduled to stand trial in January, but he filed a motion for a change of plea during a status conference on January 10th.

His appearance in court Thursday lasted less than thirty minutes.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered.

Doyle was arrested during an FBI operation on Isle Verde on April 3rd, 2019.

He is a former employee of Bell Media, which owns and operates this station.