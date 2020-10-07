Former high school principal pleads guilty to defrauding district

A former principal of a Dalhousie high school has admitted to defrauding the Francophone Northeast School District of more than $5,000.

The RCMP says 49-year-old Chantal Berthelotte, formerly of Dalhousie changed her plea on a single count of fraud over $5,000 on Monday.

An investigation was triggered back in 2014 after the district reported financial irregularities in Ecole Aux-Quatre-Vents' budget.

Berthelotte returns to court on December 15th for sentencing.