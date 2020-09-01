Former NB lawyer to face fraud charges on Wednesday

A former deputy attorney general of New Brunswick who was recently arrested in Ontario will appear in court Wednesday on fraud charges.



Yassin Choukri is accused of committing multiple counts of fraud totalling almost $500,000.



Choukri was arrested by Peel Regional Police on Saturday, August 22nd, on a Canada-wide warrant.



He was appointed deputy attorney general by former premier Bernard Lord and was disbarred from his Fredericton law practice in 2017.