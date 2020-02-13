Former New Brunswick radio host pleads guilty on sex charge in Puerto Rico

A former New Brunswick radio host accused of seeking sex from a minor in Puerto Rico has changed his plea to guilty.

Trevor Doyle appeared in Puerto Rico District Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Doyle, 45, was arrested last April after allegedly trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent posing online as a teenaged girl.

He originally pleaded not guilty in May and has been in custody since his arrest. Sentencing is set for May 19.

Court documents say Doyle travelled from New Brunswick to San Juan for the purpose of having sex with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

The FBI said Doyle was one of two men arrested in separate operations in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, by the bureau's San Juan child exploitation unit.