Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday.
    
A family spokesman says the ``urgent procedure'' was a ``complete success'' and Mulroney was released from hospital this afternoon.
    
Mulroney is 81.
    
His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario's minister of transportation, says her dad is ``feeling better and is now resting at home.''
    
She thanked everyone for their good wishes.
    
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are among those offering support.
 

