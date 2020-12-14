Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday.



A family spokesman says the ``urgent procedure'' was a ``complete success'' and Mulroney was released from hospital this afternoon.



Mulroney is 81.



His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario's minister of transportation, says her dad is ``feeling better and is now resting at home.''



She thanked everyone for their good wishes.



Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are among those offering support.

