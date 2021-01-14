Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair arrested, faces new sex assault charge

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was arrested again yesterday for the second time and is facing a new charge of sexual assault.



An official with the provincial prosecution service confirms on social media that Boisclair has been questioned by Montreal police.



A charge of sexual assault was filed against him and he was released with conditions and a promise to appear in court March 1st in Montreal.



An order is in effect prohibiting the publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim.



The former politician was arrested last spring and charged with sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.



In July, he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

