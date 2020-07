Former Quebec actor, Edgar Fruitier, guilty of indecent assault dating back to 1970s

A 90-year-old former Quebec actor and television show host has been found guilty on two counts of indecent assault on a minor dating back to the mid-1970s.



Quebec court Judge Marc Bisson said today he believed the victim's version of events in the case against Edgar Fruitier.



The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was 15 at the time of the first assault in 1974 and said he considered Fruitier like a big brother.



Fruitier was accompanied at the courthouse by someone helping the 90-year-old former actor walk.



The assault in 1974 took place in Quebec's Eastern Townships at a chalet belonging to Fruitier, then 44, who grabbed the victim from behind, put his hands on his private parts and tried to remove his pants.



Fruitier committed similar acts against the victim two other times at the former TV star's home in Brossard, Que., in 1976.