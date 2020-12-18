Former school principal sentenced to two-years-less-a-day house arrest

A former school principal will spend the next two years under house arrest after pleading guilty to defrauding the school district.

49-year-old Chantal Berthelotte has also been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution and is required to follow strict conditions.

Berthelotte pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 back in October.

The charges stem from a complaint lodged by the Francophone Northeast School District back in 2014 pertaining to financial irregularities in the budget of Aux-Quatre-Vents school in Dalhousie while Berthelotte was principal.