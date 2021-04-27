Former Val-d'Amour man sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with mother's death

A 44-year-old man originally from Val-d'Amour has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars in connection with the death of his mother.

Charles Alex Maltais was charged with manslaughter after the body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was found inside a burned home in the community back in 2016.

Maltais was arrested in Richmond, B.C. following a joint operation between the New Brunswick and British Columbia RCMP.

In addition to time in prison, Maltais is also required to submit a DNA sample and is banned from possessing firearms for ten years upon his release.

