Former workers allege pilot resulted in inadequate staffing, dirty conditions

Former employees say a provincial pilot program allowing for fewer staff to work at an Atholville special care home made them feel like they were abandoning residents.

The workers tell CBC they found residents at Manoire de la Vallee living in filthy conditions.

The Higgs government approved the pilot project for five special care homes owned by Lokia Group back in 2019 including the one in Atholville.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says its aim was to find a better way to deliver care, like scheduling less staff while residents were sleeping and more workers during the day.

The Lokia Group isn't commenting on the matter.

The company also owns facilities in Bathurst, Campbellton, and Dalhousie.

The workers have since left the company.

(with files from CBC)