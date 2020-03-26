Fort McMurray mayor worries workers from across Canada could bring in more COVID-19

The mayor of Fort McMurray, Alberta says he's worried people from across Canada who work in the oilsands could bring in more COVID-19.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, where Fort McMurray is located, has one confirmed case.

Mayor Don Scott proposed a number of measures to protect the municipality from the pandemic at a virtual city council meeting this week.

One of those is to require residents to stay at home unless if it's to access essential services.

He also wants guarantees that oilsands camps only have essential workers there.

Councillors voted against debating Scott's motion.

But he says he'd rather be accused of being too aggressive than not doing enough.

The municipality's 2018 census counted a shadow population of almost 37-thousand out of a total headcount of nearly 112-thousand.



Scott says he is pleased that oilsands companies are taking strict measures to keep the virus at bay.