Founders of anit-violence campaign say there's still much work to be done

The father-daughter team behind an anti-violence campaign says there's still work to do on the 10-year anniversary of its launch.



Paul and Raven Lacerte hatched the idea for the Moose Hide Campaign while hunting together in 2011 near British Columbia's Highway of Tears where dozens of Indigenous women and girls have been murdered or are missing.



The campaign engages Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys to stand up against violence toward women and children.



Raven says she didn't imagine when she started cutting the first hide into 25-thousand pieces that the campaign would have the reach it has today.



They are aiming to distribute 10-million squares of hide and have one-million people participate in a fast together today.



Raven says the squares are intended to be worn as conversation starters about gender-based violence.