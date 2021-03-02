Four appointed to Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation board

Four new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation.

A release states Jean Allain, Germaine Guimond and Chantal Landry have been appointed to represent the non-profit sector, while Mary Lesage represents citizens who are living in or have experienced poverty.

Outgoing board members Juanita Black, Jennifer Melanson and Monique Richard have served on the board as representatives of citizens living in poverty since the Corporation's inception in 2010.

Roger Martin joined as a representative of the non-profit sector in 2013.

The Corporation co-ordinates and supports the implementation of the Economic and Social Inclusion Plan.