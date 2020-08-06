Four arrested after drugs and guns seized on Tobique First Nation

Police say four people were arrested after two search warrants were executed on Friday.

Officers executed the first warrant at a home on Route 105 in Tobique First Nation and seized five firearms, two prohibited weapons, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

RCMP say a 44-year-old man, 24 year-old man and 24 year-old woman from Tobique First Nation, along with a 23 year-old woman form Plaster Rock were arrested at the scene.

All four individuals have been released and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say a second search warrant was executed later the same day at the Boats Gaming Centre on Route 105 in Tobique Narrows and several electronic devices were seized.

RCMP say the searches, seizures and arrests are connected to an investigation that began in late 2019.