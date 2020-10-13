Four arrested, drugs, weapons seized in Prince William Friday

Four people have been arrested and a cache of drugs and weapons were seized after officers searched a property in Prince William on Friday.

A search warrant was executed on the Pokiok Settlement Road home around 5:00 a.m. October 9th, and cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cannabis were seized, as well as a number of unsecured firearms, a prohibited firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Police say two 37-year-old men, a 37-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The RCMP say a 37-year-old man was held in custody on outstanding warrants, while the other three were released pending court appearances on January 11, 2021.