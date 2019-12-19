Four arrested in break and enters and thefts in Tilley Road area
Four people have been arrested and the RCMP is looking to identify the owners of items believed to be stolen.
A release sasys several homes and vehicles in the TIlley Road area were broken into overnight between November 19 and 20.
Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a theft from a vehicle that had just occurred.
Police say a vehicle was witnessed leaving the scene, and when officers located and attempted to stop it, it fled.
RCMP say the suspect vehicle was located in a ditch in downtown Tracadie a short time later and the four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
Police say the occupants are two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, all from Caraquet and a 16-year-old girl from Village Blanchard.
All four have been released on promises to appear in court in March 2020.
RCMP say they seized a number of items from the vehicle that are believed to have been stolen, including electronics, tools, a car battery booster pack, welding mask, snowmobile helmet, a camera and keys.
If you believe any of the items are yours, or you were the recent victim of a break, enter and theft in the Tilley Road area, please contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.
Any information that can assist in the investigation can be provided by calling the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).