Four Eastlink North games postponed due to COVID-19

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is postponing four additional games in the Eastlink North division due to COVID-19 restrictions in Zone 4.

The league says Fredericton's trip to Edmundston on April 6th and Miramichi's visit to Grand Falls on April 8th are being pushed back.

Edmundston's return to trip to Fredericton on April 9th and their home game with Campbellton on April 10th are also being postponed.

An announcement will be made when these four games have been rescheduled.