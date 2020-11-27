Four Fredericton Red Wings games postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

With Fredericton moving to the orange alert level, four games involving the Maritime Hockey League (MHL) team have been postponed.

The Red Wings had two road games coming up as well as two home games: in Miramichi on Saturday, in Edmundston on December 3rd, home to Grand Falls on December 6th, and home to Miramichi on December 10th.

The league announced last night that the Grand Falls Rapids would step in to play in Miramichi tomorrow in place of Fredericton, moving up a game that had been scheduled for January 2nd.

The MHL announce 24 schedule changes for the six teams in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, and six more on Thursday, following new restrictions announced this week in the province that will force teams to stick to local or regional play only.

The Summerside Western Capitals are currently unable to play until after Prince Edward Island withdrew from the Atlantic Bubble for at least two weeks on Monday.