Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B., cases in Zone 4 drop to 100 Tuesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Public Health says one case is in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and the remaining three are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Officials say all four of Tuesday's cases are close contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

With 17 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 132, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 16

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 8

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 8

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 100

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 18 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 people in ICU.

A section of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) that includes Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region is in lockdown, while the communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red Level.

The remaining communities in Zone 4, and the remaining health zones in New Brunswick, remain in the Yellow Level.