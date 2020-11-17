Four new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick, 32 active cases remain on Tuesday

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Three of the cases, two individuals in their 20s and one in their 30s, are in the Moncton Region, while the fourth is an individual in their 20s in the Fredericton Region.

Officials say all four cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.

There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

To date, there have been 111,420 tests conducted, 379 of which have come back as positive.

Government says 6 deaths have been attributed to the virus, while 341 people have recovered after testing positive.