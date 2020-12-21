Four new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Monday

Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Monday.

The new cases include an individual in their 20s and two in their 50s in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3) whose cases are travel-related, as well as a case involving an individual in their 20s in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) who is a contact of a known case.

New Brunswick currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19 with three people in hospital, including two in ICU.

The province says 1,871 individuals received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at the clinic at the Miramichi Regional Hospital over the weekend.

The remaining vaccines will be given to frontline healthcare workers and workers in long-term care facilities in Miramichi.

Overall, 146,628 tests gave been conducted in New Brunswick and have resulted in 578 positive cases of COVID-19.

8 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, while 521 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, Public Health identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on Air Canada flight 8506 that landed in Fredericton from Montreal at 9:16 p.m. on December 16th.

Everyone on this flight should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.