Four people arrested following drug investigation in Moncton and Dieppe

Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Moncton and Dieppe.

The RCMP says officers seized what's believed to be cocaine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, brass knuckles, and an undisclosed amount of cash during a search of homes on Gauvin Road and Highlandview Road last Thursday.

A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Moncton, were arrested along with a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Dieppe.

The four individuals were released and are scheduled to appear in court on April 20th.