Four people arrested in connection in Moncton drug probe



Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Moncton.

The RCMP says a search of a business on the 1000 block of Mountain Road last Thursday turned up what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine pills and Isotonitazene , a synthetic opioid.

Three women and a man, all from Moncton were arrested.

A 28-year-old woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29th.

39-year-old Duncon Mullins, 27-year-old Lindsey Bourque, and 23-year-old Erica Bourque are charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They'll remain in custody until their court appearance on March 17th.

Police continue to investigate.

