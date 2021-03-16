iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Four people arrested in connection in Moncton drug probe

0316_drug_investigation_results_in_four_arrests_and_seizure_of_drugs_moncton


Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Moncton.

The RCMP says a search of a business on the 1000 block of Mountain Road last Thursday turned up what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine pills and Isotonitazene , a synthetic opioid.

Three women and a man, all from Moncton were arrested.

A 28-year-old woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29th.

39-year-old Duncon Mullins, 27-year-old Lindsey Bourque, and 23-year-old Erica Bourque are charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They'll remain in custody until their court appearance on March 17th.

Police continue to investigate.
 

Contests