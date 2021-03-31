Four people displaced by fire in downtown Moncton

Four people have been displaced following an early morning fire that damaged a two-story house containing two apartment sin Moncotn.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Elmwood Drive was reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A couple from one unit is staying with a relative for now and volunteers are assisting two people from the other unit with emergency lodging.

Volunteers are also assisting with emergency food, clothing, and transportation needs.

There were no injuries reported.