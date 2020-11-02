Four people in Canterbury arrested following drug trafficking probe

An investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the arrest of four individuals in Canterbury.

The RCMP says officers seized a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, two pellet guns, and ammunition during a search of two apartments in a building on Main Street in the community last Friday.

Two men, ages 32 and 40, were arrested along with two women, ages 26 and 30; all from Canterbury.

The 26-year-old woman was held in custody while the three others were released and will appear in a court at a later date.

Police say there were four children present, all under the age of 12, and that an investigation into child negligence is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.