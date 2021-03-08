Four recoveries, five new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Monday

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after four recoveries and five new cases were reported on Monday.

Officials say the new cases include two travel-related cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and three cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) that are linked to a previous case.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the active cases in the province as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 5

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 5

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 8

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There are three people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one person being treated in ICU.

Public Health says vaccines arriving in the province are being used to complete the vaccination of staff and residents of long-term care facilities and other groups.

Government says clinics are scheduled this week to vaccinate more than 10,400 people, including residents and staff at 56 licenced long-term care facilities.

Residents of all licenced long-term care facilities in the province are expected to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by March 17th.

Officials say clinics will also be held in First Nations communities this week and next week to offer the first dose of vaccine to community members aged 16 and older.

As of Sunday, 38,483 doses of vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick, with 12,152 people who have received both required doses.

Overall, 1,460 infections have been reported in the province, with 28 deaths and 1,395 people who have recovered after testing positive.