Four-vehicle crash claims life of Lavilette man

One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision near Bouctouche.

The RCMP says the crash occurred Monday afternoon near Exit 32 on Route 11.

Police say it appears a car crossed the centreline and collided with a transport truck which then collided with another vehicle. An SUV was damaged while trying to avoid the crash.

A 25-year-old man from Lavilette died at the scene while a 91-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

The driver of the transport and SUV were not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.