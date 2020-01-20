Fourteen people displaced by three separate fires on Acadian Peninsula
The Red Cross is helping fourteen people displaced by three separate fires on the Acadian Peninsula in the past week.
An elderly man and his father were forced from their apartment in Trudel when one of the units caught fire on Saturday.
Nine adults and one child were displaced after fire broke out in their apartment building in Shippagan on Thursday.
And an elderly couple is staying with relatives after fire damaged their home in Saint-Leoline last week.