Fourth COVID-19 related death, six new cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

New Brunswick has recorded its fourth COVID-19 related death.

Public Health says an individual in their 70s died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region earlier on Wednesday.

Six new cases of the virus were also reported today, with officials saying the cases are an individual under 19, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in each of their 50s and 60s.

All these individuals are self-isolating and their cases are being investigated.

Overall, 94,322 tests have been conducted, with 319 positive cases and four deaths reported.

There are 92 active cases in the province, including 33 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, one in each of Zone 2 and Zone 3, the Saint John and Fredericton Regions and 57 in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

Five people are currently in hospital, with one receiving treatment in ICU.

Public Health also says it is anticipated that Zone 1, the Moncton Region, will move from the "Orange" level to the "Yellow" level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday October 23 if current trends continue.