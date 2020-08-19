Francophone Northeast School District makes changes to bus system

The Francophone Northeast School School District has made changes to its bus system in an effort to safely transport students amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are not required on busses for students in Kindergarten to Grade 5, however students will have to sit alone unless seated with a member of the same household.

Students in Grades 6 to 12 have to wear a mask when they get on and off the bus, but can remove the mask if sitting alone or with a member of the same household. These students are permitted to sit in pairs, however must wear a mask.

Parents are required to provide clean cloth masks for students as well as assess their children for symptoms related to COVID-19, while those of age to do so will self-assess before boarding.

The district says buses will be operating at full capacity and that some additional routes will be created in order to ensure efficient service.

It says the additional routes could have a slight impact on hours at some of its schools.

Parents can verify the route of their child's bus on the district's website beginning August 25th.

