Fredericton-area man could face jail time for alleged practising of law without a licence

A Fredericton-area man is facing possible jail time as a result of his latest clash with the New Brunswick Law Society over what the society calls practising of law without a licence.

CBC reporting Vaughn Barnett represented himself in the day-long hearing Monday in which he argued that he hadn't meant to violate a 2000 court order.

The society asked Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare to find Barnett in contempt of court for violating an injunction order by Justice Thomas Riordon in 2000.

The society is asking for him to be sent to jail for 90 to 180 days.

Barnett has a law degree but is not a member of the law society and is not licensed to practice.



(with files from CBC)

