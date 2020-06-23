Fredericton Bishop elected head of Ecclesiastical Province of Canada

Reverend David Edwards, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton, has been elected Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Canada.

The election became necessary with the retirement of Archbishop Ron Cutler, bishop of the Diocese of Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island.

Despite its name, the Ecclesiastical Province of Canada's region is primarily east of Montreal to Newfoundland and Labrador.

He will be known as the Most Reverend David Edwards and remains in the role until he retires or resigns.