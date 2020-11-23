Fredericton Crown Prosecutor named Judge of NB's Court of Queen's Bench Trial division

The Crown Prosecutor for the Office of the Attorney General of New Brunswick has been appointed Judge of New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench, Trial division.

Madam Justice Kathryn Gregory replaces Madam Justice JL Clendening who became a supernumerary judge in the spring.

She began her legal career in private practice in Fredericton and had a general practice for six years becoming a Crown prosecutor with New Brunswick Public Prosecution Services in 2003.

Gregory has been an adjunct professor at UNB Law School, and is a member of the New Brunswick Law Society's Complaints Committee, an avid volunteer and cricket-player.