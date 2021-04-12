Fredericton Junction collision claims life of 44-year old man Saturday

Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Fredericton Junction on Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a crash on Sunbury Drive, where police believe a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

RCMP say both occupants of the vehicle, a 44-year old man from Vespra, near Upper Tracey and the passenger, a 25-year old woman, were taken to hospital.

Police say the man later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed the crash, is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.