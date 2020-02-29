Fredericton Junction to host official New Brunswick Day celebration

The province has selected the Village of Fredericton Junction to host the official 2020 New Brunswick Day celebration on Monday August 3.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release, "Fredericton Junction is an excellent example of our proud and active communities and I am pleased to see it will serve as the host community for the official celebration of our beautiful province."

Fredericton Junction is located between Fredericton and Saint John along the banks of the Oromocto River.

Mayor John Bigger says the village is proud to host the yearly celebration and looks forward to highlighting the cultural and natural heritage of the area.

New Brunswick Day has been celebrated since 1976, with an official host community being selected annually since 1990.